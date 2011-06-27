Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

There is no other. . . sierra68 , 02/17/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful 145K, engine/tranny never skips a beat, paint still looks 95% new, interior indestructible, tackles anything asked of it and at 10 years old, people still comment on how incredible it looks and can't believe it's a 99:) The fuel economy is poor but I'm guessing if you're looking at the Cruiser, you're more concerned with safety, ride quality, dependability, and bring me anywhere and return me safe-ability. It is, for lack of better wording, an incredible vehicle. Report Abuse

The best 4x4 MP , 08/16/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Land Cruiser brand new with 4 miles on the odometer. This is the fifth Land Cruiser which I've owned; my previous Land Cruisers were: 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996 models. My current 1999 Land Cruiser had 128,000 miles on it and every components function perfectly, it is a very reliable and good built 4x4. I've taken my Land Cruiser on many outing occasions with friends in off-road driving and it beat others 4x4 including Jeep and Range Rover models.

Rock solid luxury vehicle Mental , 11/29/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is an extremely reliable, comfortable, and useful vehicle. As close to maintenance free as any car you can own. Built like a tank, but rides like a Cadillac. After 10 years, all electronics and mechanics are working perfectly. Leather is holding up great. Unstoppable in snow and mud. I wish it got a little better than 13-14 mpg though. Still would never get rid of it. This thing will go 400k miles.

Finally Got One!! L/C Lover , 02/15/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Waited a long time for an L/C. Finally got it for my 40th b-day. Traded LS 400 - also awesome. The L/C is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Total confidence with this L/C. Bought with 65K, now @ 110K and you can't hear it run. Best vehicle for a family, kids, dog, anything. Just put new shocks on it and it rides like new. I wish it had a little more towing capacity as I occasionally tow a 6500# Airstream. Love this truck... it was worth the wait!