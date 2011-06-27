Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

Love these things! Happy , 01/04/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Did the research in 2002, bought a 1998 TLC with 54,000 miles on it from a dealer that picked it up off auction as a lease return. This is one fantastic vehicle. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts in this case. The engine is not powerful by today's standards, but quite adequate. The cabin space is not enormous, but very comfortable. It will go anywhere, out climb the Hummers, leave the jeeps in the gullies, etc. Handles snow and ice like a dream, even on 13% grades in the mountains. Locking differentials are a great option. Maintenance cost in minimal; I put a starter in at about 100,000 miles. Like it so much I bought a 2nd one in 2006. Keeping this one too, though. Report Abuse

Riding in style Travis West , 06/18/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The experience of my 1998 toyota landcruiser has not been disappointing. In this case you get what you pay for, you will pay more but it all worth it. The comfort and ergonomics of this vehicle is superb. Engine is a silky smooth V8 that has the extra power if needed when passing or climbing a hill on the weekends.

Takes a licking... logmusic , 08/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Our Crusher was given to us by relatives that used it as a parking lot princess. In 10 years it had been dinged, scraped, dirtied and unloved as it was a family workhorse. NY winters did not help. NO scheduled maintenance ever, just generic oil changes, tires and brakes every so often. $4K later (a bargain!), it looks and rides just like new. Best of all it has only 60K on the clock! Even after 10 years of short trips and substandard preventative maintenance, this LC still runs like new! This vehicle is rock-solid and it's reputation precedes it, making my analysis superfluous. ;-)

Incredible Vehicle Cincy Cruiser , 01/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My wife and I test drove about ten other SUV's, and this had the best combination of features and benefits. Often, I prefer driving this vehicle over my Lexus LS 400 (bought it b/c I was so pleased with the Landcruiser). Highly dependable, reasonable maintenance costs, decent dealer service, strong engine, comfortable ride are all big plusses. We spent hours and hours researching these vehicles, and after having owned this one for five months and 10,000 miles, we're hooked! All our family cars moving forward will be Landcruisers (though this one needs to last us about ten years!). Don't hesitate to purchase one, you'll not regret it.