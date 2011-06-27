Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- $6,900
1998 Toyota Land Cruiser Base279,712 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
1998 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 4.7L V8 AUTOMATIC 4X4 COLD AC GOOD HEATER SOME COSMETIC ISSUES MAINLY THE FRONT SEATS THIS SUV IS A BEAST PLENTY OF POWER OFF ROAD READY STOP BY AND CHECK US OUT 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J0W0002128
Stock: 5555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2018
- $29,900
1998 Toyota Land Cruiser Base279,928 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
1998 Toyota Land Cruiser, 100 Series Overland Conversion, Recent Build, Full Old Man Emu Suspension including: Front And Rear Shocks, Rear Springs, Front Adjustable Torsion Bars, Differential Drop Kit, Adjustable Upper Control Arms. Toyota OEM 18 Powder Coated Wheels with Black Lugs, Spidertrax Spacers, 35 Nitto Ridge Grapplers, New Rotors, Wheel Bearings, Pads and Sensors, Alan Gun Steering Wheel Restoration, Custom Leather Seats, Sony Apple CarPlay System including Sirius XM, Bluetooth Phone and Rear Camera, New OEM Emblems, Tyger Roof Basket. The Interior is in outstanding conditon. This Cruiser runs amazing and is straight and smooth at 85mph, stops on a dime and has great off-road capability. Service history included with sale showing extensive service including timing belt / water pump replacement. Contact Chris Fortune (615) 714-5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Toyota is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J3W0002463
Stock: CF002463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $24,950
1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Base209,422 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
MUST SEE !! RUST FREE !! IRONMAN LIFT !! NEW WHEELS AND TIRES !! SERVICED AND INSPECTED !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HJ85J1V0153188
Stock: 3188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,000
1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Base167,197 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Clean CARFAX, Pioneer Touch screen w/ Satellite Radio-capability, Power Sunroof, Leather, Backup Camera, Power front seats, Power windows, Power locks, Four wheel drive, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HJ85J3V0179825
Stock: V0179825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $37,900
2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Base140,739 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hoselton Chevrolet - East Rochester / New York
CLEAN HISTORY & NO ACCIDENTS, ALLOYS, DUAL POWER SEATS, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, TOW PKG, 4WD, THIRD ROW SEATING, Oak w/Leather Power Heated Captain Seats. Included with our Pre-Owned Promise you will received: * 12 Months or 12k mile Wearable Item Coverage * 6 Months or 6k mile Major Item Coverage * Love or Leave it Promise with 3 Day Refunds or 30 Day Exchanges * 12 Months of Roadside Assistance and much more!! Click her for complete details http://www.hoselton.com/about-us/hoselton-preowned-promise/ Please call us @ (585) 662-2670 with any questions and to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J7Y0100270
Stock: PL8679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- New Listing$10,988
2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Base207,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center - Richmond / Virginia
**Backup Camera**, Leather Seats, Lifetime State Inspections. Recent Arrival!The McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center is committed to providing the highest quality vehicles at competitive prices with a welcoming environment. We will provide you a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report, comprehensive vehicle inspection, and a market analysis on how we arrived at our price. Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point inspection and is backed by a 7-day 500-mile exchange program. Buy with confidence! More than 166,000 satisfied McGeorge customers AND 24 consecutive Toyota President's Awards make your decision even easier! Nosotros hablamos espanol, por favor comunicarse con el Senor Carlos Aldecoa 804-461-1099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J0Y0102815
Stock: 236826A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $14,995
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Base199,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3DJ81W1S0106822
Stock: 106822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2001 Toyota Land Cruiser Base341,250 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC768 WHO CHECK OUT MOST POPULAR SUV 4WD MODEL OF LAND CRUISER EVER MADE BY TOYOTA, WELL KEPT CLEAN AND NICE IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, CLEAN GREY EXTERIOR, EXTRA CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, VERY SMOOTH AND QUITE ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, WITH TOWING PACKAGE, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSION. GOOD TIRE & ALLOY WHEELS, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WORTH TO OWN LOUDOUN MOTOR cars located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate VEHICLE which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J512008852
Stock: LMC768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,990
1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Base193,210 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri City Auto Mart - Lexington / Kentucky
Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 2 owners and very clean for the year. Leather with 3rd Row seating Must SEE!!! Very hard to find in this condition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3DJ81W3R0085384
Stock: 085384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495
2002 Toyota Land Cruiser Base299,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Friendly Chevrolet - Fridley / Minnesota
White 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC **STORY OF THE VEHICLE**, Clean Autocheck, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Oak Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, JBL 3-in-1 Premium w/Changer, Power moonroof, Traction control. Friendly Chevrolet is the Friendly that made Fridley FAMOUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J322022590
Stock: 13012P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- New Listing$15,995
2002 Toyota Land Cruiser Base164,225 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Gardena Honda - Gardena / California
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.*** DCH VALUE VEHICLE!!! *** 35-POINT INSPECTION!!! ***Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Price does not include tax,lic, or doc feeS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J222018630
Stock: GHP8916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $12,242
2003 Toyota Land Cruiser Base173,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2003 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 4WD - 173,883 MILES - SONORA GOLD EX TERIOR / IVORY INTERIOR - ONE OWNER SINCE NEW - ALWAYS SERVICED AT TOYOTA DEALERSHIP - CLEAN CARFAX EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, Headed leather seats, Tilt/slide sunroof, Automatic headlights, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium sound system, 18 aluminum wheels, 4.7L DOHC V8, Four Wheel Drive, 5 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J732030354
Stock: 13952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- New Listing$13,995
2003 Toyota Land Cruiser Base319,579 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Florence Toyota - Florence / South Carolina
**LEATHER SEATS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO**, **PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!!, **HEATED SEATS**, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Leather Shift Knob, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. At Florence Toyota come see how we are your JUST BETTER dealership. We offer the following benefits: Lifetime Power Train (Some exclusions apply), 1st Year Maintenance, $500 Additional Trade In Appraisal, 72 Hour Vehicle Exchange Program, Yearly Vehicle Appraisal & Safety Inspection, VIP Loyalty Program, Routine Express Service, Courtesy Service Shuttle, Express Buying Service. Also, as an added benefit we will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours!! Call today (866)830-0793or visit us at www.florencetoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J032040059
Stock: PF264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $12,999
2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Base254,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orland Toyota - Tinley Park / Illinois
2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Base **LOCAL TRADE, **1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, **NAVIGATION, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED SEATS, **POWER MOONROOF, **A MUST SEE, **NON-SMOKER, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Interior is Like New!!, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, JBL 3-in-1 Premium w/Console Changer, Leather Power Heated Captain Seats, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J742066577
Stock: P75971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $9,400
2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Base245,755 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Toyota Land Cruiser boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: seatbelt, low fuel level, door-ajar, tailgate, airbag, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front/rear windshield wipers.*This Toyota Land Cruiser Comes Equipped with These Options *Underbody spare tire carrier, Traction control (TRAC), Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear seat audio system w/wireless headphone capability, Pwr windows-inc: pwr rear quarter windows, Pwr tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/one-touch operation, sunshade, pinch protection, Pwr front/rear ventilated disc brakes w/hydraulic brake booster.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Land Cruiser come see us at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008. Just minutes away!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J942066094
Stock: T193607C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $21,950
2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Base179,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
IronMan Lift !! Serviced & Inspected
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J342066916
Stock: 6916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,000
2005 Toyota Land Cruiser Base244,198 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with **Navigation** **3rd row seat** **Bluetooth** **Cassette** **CD Changer** **Rear Seat Entertainment System** **Heated front seats** **Power moonroof** **Rear air conditioning** **Remote keyless entry** and more!!!!!! Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J752074907
Stock: S18426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Price Drop$15,990Great Deal | $2,039 below market
2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Base190,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Thunder Cloud Metallic 4WD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy Wheel Locks, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Hood Protector, Molded Simulated Wood Dash by Acculaser, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack & Running Boards Package, Roof Rack Rail & Cross Bar, Side/Rear Running Boards, Spare Tire Lock, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Towing Receiver Hitch w/Ball Mount, V.I.P. Glass Breakage Sensor (GBS).Clean CARFAX.Lexus of Highland Park is a truly family-owned and operated business. We are value-oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J662081249
Stock: P5970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020