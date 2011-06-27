Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
best car i have ever had
I bought my 1997 special 40 anniversary edition Landcruiser new back in 1997. The problem with this suv is that its so good you don't want to let it go. I have put 335,000 miles on it. It drives better than many new suvs coming right off the showroom. The only repairs in 15 years have been 1 radiator and 1 alternator. The power antenna just got tired of going up and down, so now it just stays up. I had to re-upholster my two front leather seats a year ago due to normal wear and tear. The mileage is always the same 15 to 16mpg regular gas no matter if you are going up hill or downhill. I joke to my friends this truck will do 16mpg even if its parked.
332,000 miles and still going STRONG.
I have a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser has been in continual production longer than any vehicle in history. The Japanese have it figured out. My neighbor has a 1997 Land Cruiser with 519,500 miles on it. That's right. 519,500 miles on it and still running strong. The great thing about a Land Cruiser is that if you purchases wisely you are owing the slowest depreciating vehicle on the planet. While the gas mileage isn't all that great (maybe 15-16 mpg) I'll gladly hold on to this vehicle as it is a great value that will lose very little value over time. I'm convinced a well cared for Land Cruiser is the best used car you can purchase. The 1997 Land Cruiser represents the last year of the FJ80 series featuring the BULLETPROOF 4.5 Liter V6 engine. It is nothing for these engines to do over 300,000. This 1997 is a very comfortable ride both in town and on the highway. They are also very safe and the 1997 does contain air bags. No doubt a Land Cruiser is the best combination of performance, looks and history. I've now owned 5 Land Cruisers (1974 FJ 40, 1983 FJ 60, 1986 FJ 60 and a 1988 FJ 62) and this 1997 is the best of the bunch due to an upgraded interior and engine over the 60's and 62's. I had trouble hitting 70 mph on the highway in the 60 and 62. My 1997 Cruiser runs perfectly at 70 mph. Do yourself a favor. Find a well cared for 1997 Land Cruiser, buy it and drive it the rest of your life. It is possibly the best vehicle and engine ever made.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
OLD FAITHFUL
I've wanted one for years and bought a low mileage (56,000)a year ago. No problems at all- just gave it a tune up because I didn't know if original owner had. Also switched to full synthetic fluids throughout. The most versatile vehicle I've ever had- great traction on/off road. Never have to worry about wife and kids in rainy weather- its built like a tank. Gas mileage is 14 city/ 17.5 highway and doesn't change regardless of how I drive it. No leaks, oil burning or any problems so far. Amazing build quality. The only flaw I've found is that power antenna mast seems to be fragile and need replacement every few years (~ $50).
BEST SUV OF 1997
I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK NEW IN 1997 AND HAVE NOT BEEN DISAPPOINTED. I COMPARED IT TO A RANGE ROVER, MERCEDES, ETC. I DID NOT BUY THE RANGE ROVER BECAUSE OF ITS DISMAL BUILD QUALITY.THE MERCEDES WAS JUST COMING OUT AND HAD AN UNPROVEN TRACK RECORD, AS WELL AS LOOKING LIKE AN EGG WITH WHEELS. I AM GLAD I DID NOT PURCHASE THE MERCEDES, AS IT HAS HAD A HORRIBLE TRACK RECORD CONCERNING QUALITY. I HAVE OVER 100,000 MILES ON MY 1997 LANDCRUISER AND HAVE HAD NO PROBLEMS.
Have you found perfection yet...?
I have. It's called Land Cruiser, and it's made by Toyota. OK it's not perfect, it only gets (for me) 17.5 MPG on average. I drive easy on road, hard off road and this puppy lovesthe dirt/mud/water/snow you name it. Save yourself about $30,000 on a new SUV and buy a nice 80 series made from 93 through 97. Mine has 165,000 miles and is nicer than most new (insert name) that cost $40,000 or more new.
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner