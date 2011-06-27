Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

best car i have ever had yarruhs , 11/27/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my 1997 special 40 anniversary edition Landcruiser new back in 1997. The problem with this suv is that its so good you don't want to let it go. I have put 335,000 miles on it. It drives better than many new suvs coming right off the showroom. The only repairs in 15 years have been 1 radiator and 1 alternator. The power antenna just got tired of going up and down, so now it just stays up. I had to re-upholster my two front leather seats a year ago due to normal wear and tear. The mileage is always the same 15 to 16mpg regular gas no matter if you are going up hill or downhill. I joke to my friends this truck will do 16mpg even if its parked. Report Abuse

332,000 miles and still going STRONG. Jay Griffin , 05/26/2016 4dr SUV 4WD 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser has been in continual production longer than any vehicle in history. The Japanese have it figured out. My neighbor has a 1997 Land Cruiser with 519,500 miles on it. That's right. 519,500 miles on it and still running strong. The great thing about a Land Cruiser is that if you purchases wisely you are owing the slowest depreciating vehicle on the planet. While the gas mileage isn't all that great (maybe 15-16 mpg) I'll gladly hold on to this vehicle as it is a great value that will lose very little value over time. I'm convinced a well cared for Land Cruiser is the best used car you can purchase. The 1997 Land Cruiser represents the last year of the FJ80 series featuring the BULLETPROOF 4.5 Liter V6 engine. It is nothing for these engines to do over 300,000. This 1997 is a very comfortable ride both in town and on the highway. They are also very safe and the 1997 does contain air bags. No doubt a Land Cruiser is the best combination of performance, looks and history. I've now owned 5 Land Cruisers (1974 FJ 40, 1983 FJ 60, 1986 FJ 60 and a 1988 FJ 62) and this 1997 is the best of the bunch due to an upgraded interior and engine over the 60's and 62's. I had trouble hitting 70 mph on the highway in the 60 and 62. My 1997 Cruiser runs perfectly at 70 mph. Do yourself a favor. Find a well cared for 1997 Land Cruiser, buy it and drive it the rest of your life. It is possibly the best vehicle and engine ever made. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

OLD FAITHFUL rb , 12/11/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've wanted one for years and bought a low mileage (56,000)a year ago. No problems at all- just gave it a tune up because I didn't know if original owner had. Also switched to full synthetic fluids throughout. The most versatile vehicle I've ever had- great traction on/off road. Never have to worry about wife and kids in rainy weather- its built like a tank. Gas mileage is 14 city/ 17.5 highway and doesn't change regardless of how I drive it. No leaks, oil burning or any problems so far. Amazing build quality. The only flaw I've found is that power antenna mast seems to be fragile and need replacement every few years (~ $50).

BEST SUV OF 1997 OWNONE , 03/02/2002 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK NEW IN 1997 AND HAVE NOT BEEN DISAPPOINTED. I COMPARED IT TO A RANGE ROVER, MERCEDES, ETC. I DID NOT BUY THE RANGE ROVER BECAUSE OF ITS DISMAL BUILD QUALITY.THE MERCEDES WAS JUST COMING OUT AND HAD AN UNPROVEN TRACK RECORD, AS WELL AS LOOKING LIKE AN EGG WITH WHEELS. I AM GLAD I DID NOT PURCHASE THE MERCEDES, AS IT HAS HAD A HORRIBLE TRACK RECORD CONCERNING QUALITY. I HAVE OVER 100,000 MILES ON MY 1997 LANDCRUISER AND HAVE HAD NO PROBLEMS.