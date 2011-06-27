Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.2/351.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room59.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.5 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4834 lbs.
Gross weight6470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place75.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Moonglow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
