Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    209,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,950

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    167,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,712 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,928 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

    199,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

    140,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

    193,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

    207,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2001 Toyota Land Cruiser

    341,250 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2002 Toyota Land Cruiser

    299,150 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2002 Toyota Land Cruiser

    164,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Land Cruiser

    173,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,242

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Land Cruiser

    319,579 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    254,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    245,755 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    179,795 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

    244,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    190,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,990

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details

best car i have ever had
yarruhs,11/27/2012
I bought my 1997 special 40 anniversary edition Landcruiser new back in 1997. The problem with this suv is that its so good you don't want to let it go. I have put 335,000 miles on it. It drives better than many new suvs coming right off the showroom. The only repairs in 15 years have been 1 radiator and 1 alternator. The power antenna just got tired of going up and down, so now it just stays up. I had to re-upholster my two front leather seats a year ago due to normal wear and tear. The mileage is always the same 15 to 16mpg regular gas no matter if you are going up hill or downhill. I joke to my friends this truck will do 16mpg even if its parked.
