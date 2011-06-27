Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Best SUV EVER Built
With 12 years and close to 200k miles this veh. is not slowing down, it shows very well in side and out, you can really see the quality work in this veh.
Best SUV year after year
If you require reliability 2nd to none and a SUV that is overbuilt then this is for you. The cup holders on this year model are pretty useless and they do go through brake pads about every 15,000 miles. Good aftermarket support so you can upgrade and get more miles out of your brakes. Lots of torque to get you where you want to go and handling on and off road with the All Wheel Drive is outstanding.
The best SUV on the planet
I bought this truck with 150K miles on it already and have put 25K more on it in a short period of time. It has no squeaks or rattles and drives like a new vehicle. Despite the power leather seats and moon roof (among other creature comforts) it is quite capable off the highway as well. You can't beat Toyota for quality, and Land Cruiser is the best Toyota makes.
Awesome Vehicle
The Land Cruiser is the ultimate in that it is legendarily reliable at all times. It is as comfortable in the city (power, economy, ride, size, braking, etc.) as any other SUV but the ultimate off-road. It is very steady and built like a tank.
Great SUV
It has over 181500 miles and going strong!
