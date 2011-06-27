  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Land Cruiser
Overview
See Land Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.1/351.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity91 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4762 lbs.
Height73.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Bluish Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
See Land Cruiser Inventory

Related Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles