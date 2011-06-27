Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Sure-footed
Best vehicle I ever owned great in snow reliability is awesome comfort is good and can't beat the build quality at 211,000 miles still runs great uses no oil why cant they make them as good as they did in 94.
250,000
Awesome vehicle. Have hunted out of it, fished out of it, towed with it and drove the kids to school in it for 12 years. Almost at the 240,000 mile mark and it looks like it might time for another one!
I love this car!!!! But I need a change
I truly enjoy my car and am so proud to drive it. It drives smooth, and great rocky terrain. It's soo spacious and easy to maneuver. But as a college student, I'm looking for something smaller now.
The Beast
I have had this car now for about 3 years and I absolutely love it. It is a blast to drive on and off-road. It is the most capable 4-wheel drive I have ever driven. I would definately recommend this vehicle to anyone looking into a used SUV.
Toyota Landcruiser is the Best!
Owned them all, but the Landcruiser is the best for the money. Toyota made them to last and they are legendary off road. Have 212K miles and still tight. Mine has the rare fr/rr locking diffs. Seats 7-8 but mostly for kids in the rear. Had the PHH/heater hose replaced/very hard to get to. The build on this thing is unbelievable, doors, switches even the CD works fine. Motor has lots of torque. Mileage could be better but it's a tank with full time 4wd, same mpg as my last Suburban. These are built to last and not EVER let you down. Change the oil and do the maintenance and it won't fail.
