Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Sure-footed mark walk , 10/25/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Best vehicle I ever owned great in snow reliability is awesome comfort is good and can't beat the build quality at 211,000 miles still runs great uses no oil why cant they make them as good as they did in 94.

250,000 ML , 09/13/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Awesome vehicle. Have hunted out of it, fished out of it, towed with it and drove the kids to school in it for 12 years. Almost at the 240,000 mile mark and it looks like it might time for another one!

I love this car!!!! But I need a change tropicalhazard , 05/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I truly enjoy my car and am so proud to drive it. It drives smooth, and great rocky terrain. It's soo spacious and easy to maneuver. But as a college student, I'm looking for something smaller now.

The Beast wyldcard , 08/19/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this car now for about 3 years and I absolutely love it. It is a blast to drive on and off-road. It is the most capable 4-wheel drive I have ever driven. I would definately recommend this vehicle to anyone looking into a used SUV.