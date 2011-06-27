Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
the best
I spent my formative years in Papua New Guinea, where, if you wanted to get someplace, you drove a Cruiser. Not much has changed. I visit Hoduras, Ivory Coast and the "middle east" where the prominant vehicle is a Toyota truck. The 4 wheel drive on a Cruiser can't be compared to much else for the money (don't insult me by even mentioning a "Jeep"). My 1992 has been a phenomenal performer off-road (or on- road when it's got a foot of snow on it). You buy this thing for its renowned history, dependipility and off- road performance (or to look like you know what you doing when you buy an SUV).
I've had it 18 years with no negatives
This is the standard in the 4wd go anywhere class against which all other pretenders should be measured. The last year that it was 100% Toyota Land Cruiser the FJ80 still turns heads. (When I drove it into a Porsche dealership in 1992 they came out to check it out--they had not hit the east coast yet. I have towed with it and used it as a school bus. It is like a member of the family and thinking of selling it pains me. Regular maintenance, adjust power windows, timing belt--that's it for cost of maintaining.
Awesome Truck
Never had my own truck before. What an awesome first purchase. Loves the dirt and snow! This truck will go anywhere. Hauls my kids, their friends and our dogs. Being the ** owner I didn't know what the truck had been through but it's never had any problems. I'm at 217,000 miles and still going strong. Can't go wrong with this truck. It's awesome! Not too crazy about the new design style. Wish they could've stayed with this design and put all the new bells and whistle accessories. Great truck. Smooth ride and no worries.
Can’t get enough
The 92 land cruiser has given me 263k miles of nothing but oil changes and fan belt replacements.it may not be the fastest vehicle you ever on but it will make more trips around the sun without costing you nothing but gas. My interior is as good as it was in 92 and the body has not a dent.seating feels like your in a bubble and you can ride for 5 hours with no fatigue on the back side at all. It cruises the interstate like it’s on air and the cabin noise is so low it compares to today’s high end vehicles....
Incredible reliability
Incredible reliability as it was the last Land Cruiser mfg by Land Cruiser completely. Everything is well put together, tight, and looks it after many miles. I have had it for all of the 188,000 miles and only replaced a power steering motor, and window motors. Tires do not wear (100k/tire+ w/no side wear) and steers true and solid.
