  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Land Cruiser
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Land Cruisers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,258 - $2,211
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

the best

cte, 11/25/2002
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I spent my formative years in Papua New Guinea, where, if you wanted to get someplace, you drove a Cruiser. Not much has changed. I visit Hoduras, Ivory Coast and the "middle east" where the prominant vehicle is a Toyota truck. The 4 wheel drive on a Cruiser can't be compared to much else for the money (don't insult me by even mentioning a "Jeep"). My 1992 has been a phenomenal performer off-road (or on- road when it's got a foot of snow on it). You buy this thing for its renowned history, dependipility and off- road performance (or to look like you know what you doing when you buy an SUV).

Report Abuse

I've had it 18 years with no negatives

koiman, 04/30/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is the standard in the 4wd go anywhere class against which all other pretenders should be measured. The last year that it was 100% Toyota Land Cruiser the FJ80 still turns heads. (When I drove it into a Porsche dealership in 1992 they came out to check it out--they had not hit the east coast yet. I have towed with it and used it as a school bus. It is like a member of the family and thinking of selling it pains me. Regular maintenance, adjust power windows, timing belt--that's it for cost of maintaining.

Report Abuse

Awesome Truck

Great SUV!!!, 03/17/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Never had my own truck before. What an awesome first purchase. Loves the dirt and snow! This truck will go anywhere. Hauls my kids, their friends and our dogs. Being the ** owner I didn't know what the truck had been through but it's never had any problems. I'm at 217,000 miles and still going strong. Can't go wrong with this truck. It's awesome! Not too crazy about the new design style. Wish they could've stayed with this design and put all the new bells and whistle accessories. Great truck. Smooth ride and no worries.

Report Abuse

Can’t get enough

Chris, 12/30/2017
4dr SUV 4WD
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The 92 land cruiser has given me 263k miles of nothing but oil changes and fan belt replacements.it may not be the fastest vehicle you ever on but it will make more trips around the sun without costing you nothing but gas. My interior is as good as it was in 92 and the body has not a dent.seating feels like your in a bubble and you can ride for 5 hours with no fatigue on the back side at all. It cruises the interstate like it’s on air and the cabin noise is so low it compares to today’s high end vehicles....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Incredible reliability

Brian, 10/02/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Incredible reliability as it was the last Land Cruiser mfg by Land Cruiser completely. Everything is well put together, tight, and looks it after many miles. I have had it for all of the 188,000 miles and only replaced a power steering motor, and window motors. Tires do not wear (100k/tire+ w/no side wear) and steers true and solid.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Land Cruisers for sale

Related Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles