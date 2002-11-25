Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

109 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Land Cruiser Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  • 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

    193,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

    199,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    209,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,950

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    167,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,712 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,928 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

    140,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

    207,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2001 Toyota Land Cruiser

    341,250 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    14,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $73,988

    $6,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    4,222 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $75,975

    $5,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $83,206

    $1,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    9,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $75,696

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    19,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,495

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,990

    $3,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    190,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,987

    $5,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,100

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Land Cruiser searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
the best
cte,11/25/2002
I spent my formative years in Papua New Guinea, where, if you wanted to get someplace, you drove a Cruiser. Not much has changed. I visit Hoduras, Ivory Coast and the "middle east" where the prominant vehicle is a Toyota truck. The 4 wheel drive on a Cruiser can't be compared to much else for the money (don't insult me by even mentioning a "Jeep"). My 1992 has been a phenomenal performer off-road (or on- road when it's got a foot of snow on it). You buy this thing for its renowned history, dependipility and off- road performance (or to look like you know what you doing when you buy an SUV).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.