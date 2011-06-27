Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.1/326.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room59.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity100 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4597 lbs.
Gross weight6526 lbs.
Height70.3 in.
Maximum payload1929.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Two-tone Gray Metallic
