Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 193,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
Tri City Auto Mart - Lexington / Kentucky
Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 2 owners and very clean for the year. Leather with 3rd Row seating Must SEE!!! Very hard to find in this condition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3DJ81W3R0085384
Stock: 085384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3DJ81W1S0106822
Stock: 106822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 209,422 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
MUST SEE !! RUST FREE !! IRONMAN LIFT !! NEW WHEELS AND TIRES !! SERVICED AND INSPECTED !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HJ85J1V0153188
Stock: 3188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Clean CARFAX, Pioneer Touch screen w/ Satellite Radio-capability, Power Sunroof, Leather, Backup Camera, Power front seats, Power windows, Power locks, Four wheel drive, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HJ85J3V0179825
Stock: V0179825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 279,712 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
1998 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 4.7L V8 AUTOMATIC 4X4 COLD AC GOOD HEATER SOME COSMETIC ISSUES MAINLY THE FRONT SEATS THIS SUV IS A BEAST PLENTY OF POWER OFF ROAD READY STOP BY AND CHECK US OUT 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J0W0002128
Stock: 5555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2018
- 279,928 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
1998 Toyota Land Cruiser, 100 Series Overland Conversion, Recent Build, Full Old Man Emu Suspension including: Front And Rear Shocks, Rear Springs, Front Adjustable Torsion Bars, Differential Drop Kit, Adjustable Upper Control Arms. Toyota OEM 18 Powder Coated Wheels with Black Lugs, Spidertrax Spacers, 35 Nitto Ridge Grapplers, New Rotors, Wheel Bearings, Pads and Sensors, Alan Gun Steering Wheel Restoration, Custom Leather Seats, Sony Apple CarPlay System including Sirius XM, Bluetooth Phone and Rear Camera, New OEM Emblems, Tyger Roof Basket. The Interior is in outstanding conditon. This Cruiser runs amazing and is straight and smooth at 85mph, stops on a dime and has great off-road capability. Service history included with sale showing extensive service including timing belt / water pump replacement. Contact Chris Fortune (615) 714-5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Toyota is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J3W0002463
Stock: CF002463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 140,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
Hoselton Chevrolet - East Rochester / New York
CLEAN HISTORY & NO ACCIDENTS, ALLOYS, DUAL POWER SEATS, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, TOW PKG, 4WD, THIRD ROW SEATING, Oak w/Leather Power Heated Captain Seats. Included with our Pre-Owned Promise you will received: * 12 Months or 12k mile Wearable Item Coverage * 6 Months or 6k mile Major Item Coverage * Love or Leave it Promise with 3 Day Refunds or 30 Day Exchanges * 12 Months of Roadside Assistance and much more!! Click her for complete details http://www.hoselton.com/about-us/hoselton-preowned-promise/ Please call us @ (585) 662-2670 with any questions and to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J7Y0100270
Stock: PL8679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 207,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center - Richmond / Virginia
**Backup Camera**, Leather Seats, Lifetime State Inspections. Recent Arrival!The McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center is committed to providing the highest quality vehicles at competitive prices with a welcoming environment. We will provide you a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report, comprehensive vehicle inspection, and a market analysis on how we arrived at our price. Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point inspection and is backed by a 7-day 500-mile exchange program. Buy with confidence! More than 166,000 satisfied McGeorge customers AND 24 consecutive Toyota President's Awards make your decision even easier! Nosotros hablamos espanol, por favor comunicarse con el Senor Carlos Aldecoa 804-461-1099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HT05J0Y0102815
Stock: 236826A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 14,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$73,988$6,266 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Seating, Rear View Camera, Rear Zone AC, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Black with Leather Seating, 14 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Carpet Mat Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Entune Premium with JBL Audio & Navigation, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Alloy.Clean CARFAX.Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Carpet Mat Package, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Premium with JBL Audio & Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect with 1-year trial, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seating, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.307 Axle Ratio, Rear View Seating, Rear View Camera, Rear Zone AC Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ0L4087367
Stock: ST0513A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser4,222 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$75,975$5,907 Below Market
Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
LAND CRUISER!! 4WD!! NAVIGATION!! SUNROOF!! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATING!! JBL PREMIUM SOUND 14-SPEAKERS!! DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL!! 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS!! 2019 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 4WD, MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC ON TERRA WITH SEMI-ANILINE PERFORATED HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATING, 8-PASSENGER, 5.7L V8 DOHC ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 8-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18 HWY MPG!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS ON THIS ALPHA DOG OF THE TOYOTA SUV WORLD!! 9 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM SOUND WITH 14-SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH AND SIRI STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, CENTER COOLER BOX TO KEEPS DRINKS COLD (KEEP YOUR COFFEE OUT OF THERE!!), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 10-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT, 8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT, LED HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LIGHTS, RAIN SENSING WINDSHIELD, POWER GLASS SUNROOF, 18 INCH ALLOW WHEELS, NOW...LETS TALK TOYOTA SAFETY!! YOU GET FRONT/SIDE/REARVIEW CAMERA MONITOR, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ADVANCED AIRBAG SYSTEM, SMART KEY SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START, FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST HEADLIGHT WASHERS, ALL LOADED UP AND READY TO GO!! BUT WAIT LAND CRUISER SHOPPERS...WE HAVE MORE!! LETS TALK WARRANTY.....YOU GET A FULL 36 MONTH OR 36,000 MILE BUMPER O BUMPER COVERAGE GOOD FROM THE DAY YOU TAKE DELIVERY, PLUS A 5 YEAR OR 60,000 MILE POWERTRAIN COVERAGE, AND 2 YEARS OR 25,000 MILES OF TOYOTA SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE...FREE OF CHARGE!! NOW THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!! WORRY FREE DRIVING....ALL ABOARD!! COME ON IN TODAY AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP LAND CRUISER FOR A SPIN AROUND WORLD FAMOUS TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! FIRST FAMILY HERE WINS...SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ0K4081437
Stock: 28800
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 11,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$83,206$1,856 Below Market
Nalley Toyota of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
* CARFAX ONE OWNER, * CARFAX NO REPORTS OF ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * SUNROOF/MOONROOF, * 4 x 4 AWD, * ALLOY WHEELS, * LEATHER SEATS, * HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, * POWER SEATS, * PUSH BUTTON START, * BLIND SPOT MONITOR, * LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, * DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, * TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, * PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM w/ PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, * JBL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, * STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, * TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, * DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, * BLUETOOTH, * BACKUP CAMERA, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio & Navigation, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call our internet sales team for a video walk around today.Visit us at https://www.toyotaofroswell.com/. 11130 Alpharetta Highway Roswell GA 30076. On Highway 9 also Alpharetta Highway Exit 8 off GA400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ9L4087397
Stock: L4087397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$75,696$2,071 Below Market
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ5L4086571
Stock: 525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 19,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$69,495
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Land Cruiser trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, LOW MILES - 19,024! Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, 4x4, DUAL REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Toyota Land Cruiser with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Terra interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESMaintenance Up To Date, CARFAX Certified One Owner, LOW MILES! Clean CarFax! Very Clean Vehicle! Great color! Rear DVDEXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYCross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Edmunds.com explains The Land Cruiser is near the top of the class in most performance categories. Power is ample, and braking power is excellent..Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJXJ4073554
Stock: U4073554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser11,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$72,990$3,716 Below Market
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $72,990. Don't worry about careless owners! This SUV AWD only had one previous owner. With a ravishing black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ1J4073216
Stock: J4073216
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 190,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,990$2,039 Below Market
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Thunder Cloud Metallic 4WD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy Wheel Locks, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Hood Protector, Molded Simulated Wood Dash by Acculaser, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack & Running Boards Package, Roof Rack Rail & Cross Bar, Side/Rear Running Boards, Spare Tire Lock, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Towing Receiver Hitch w/Ball Mount, V.I.P. Glass Breakage Sensor (GBS).Clean CARFAX.Lexus of Highland Park is a truly family-owned and operated business. We are value-oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J662081249
Stock: P5970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser48,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,987$5,840 Below Market
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
This Blizzard Pearl 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base might be just the SUV AWD for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $58,987. Want to save some money? Get the new look for the used price on this one-owner vehicle. Drivers love the dazzling white exterior with a black interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ6H4058432
Stock: H4058432
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$74,100$4,539 Below Market
City World Toyota - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ3K4079939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$57,000$3,404 Below Market
Shortline GMC Buick - Aurora / Colorado
Brandywine Mica 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Active Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Wireless Headphones, 14 Speakers, 3.307 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner.Leather, Sunroof/Moonroof, Rhino Roof Rack, Active Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Wireless Headphones.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Smooth ride; capable off-road; one fully equipped trim level; robust towing capacity; seating for eight. Source: EdmundsWe are located in Aurora | Denver, CO and feature one of the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the region. Many vehicles are low mileage, 1-owner vehicles and you will find a huge selection of cars, trucks, minivan to choose from. You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ4G4047265
Stock: P15791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
