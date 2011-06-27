  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
falconbrother, 01/12/2004
I owned the land cruizer for a few years. I found it to be a love hate relationship. I loved it in the snow and anytime I needed four wheel drive. I hated it when it needed repairs. The parts for my land cruizer were rarely in stock and always unbelievably expensive. I was glad when it was sold.

