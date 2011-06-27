  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Land Cruiser
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/309.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
Front leg room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Measurements
Height68.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity98 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Length184.0 in.
Width70.9 in.
