Used 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

LAND CRUISER!! 4WD!! NAVIGATION!! SUNROOF!! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATING!! JBL PREMIUM SOUND 14-SPEAKERS!! DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL!! 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS!! 2019 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 4WD, MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC ON TERRA WITH SEMI-ANILINE PERFORATED HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATING, 8-PASSENGER, 5.7L V8 DOHC ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 8-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18 HWY MPG!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS ON THIS ALPHA DOG OF THE TOYOTA SUV WORLD!! 9 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM SOUND WITH 14-SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH AND SIRI STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, CENTER COOLER BOX TO KEEPS DRINKS COLD (KEEP YOUR COFFEE OUT OF THERE!!), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 10-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT, 8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT, LED HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LIGHTS, RAIN SENSING WINDSHIELD, POWER GLASS SUNROOF, 18 INCH ALLOW WHEELS, NOW...LETS TALK TOYOTA SAFETY!! YOU GET FRONT/SIDE/REARVIEW CAMERA MONITOR, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ADVANCED AIRBAG SYSTEM, SMART KEY SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START, FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST HEADLIGHT WASHERS, ALL LOADED UP AND READY TO GO!! BUT WAIT LAND CRUISER SHOPPERS...WE HAVE MORE!! LETS TALK WARRANTY.....YOU GET A FULL 36 MONTH OR 36,000 MILE BUMPER O BUMPER COVERAGE GOOD FROM THE DAY YOU TAKE DELIVERY, PLUS A 5 YEAR OR 60,000 MILE POWERTRAIN COVERAGE, AND 2 YEARS OR 25,000 MILES OF TOYOTA SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE...FREE OF CHARGE!! NOW THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!! WORRY FREE DRIVING....ALL ABOARD!! COME ON IN TODAY AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP LAND CRUISER FOR A SPIN AROUND WORLD FAMOUS TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! FIRST FAMILY HERE WINS...SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMCY7AJ0K4081437

Stock: 28800

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020