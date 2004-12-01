Used 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

109 listings
  • 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

    193,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

    199,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    209,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,950

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    167,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,712 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,928 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    14,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $73,988

    $6,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    4,222 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $75,975

    $5,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $83,206

    $1,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    9,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $75,696

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    19,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $69,495

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $72,990

    $3,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    190,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,990

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,987

    $5,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $74,100

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $57,000

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    10,545 miles
    Good Deal

    $75,898

    $3,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    9,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $76,996

    $373 Below Market
    Details

  • 4
    (100%)
Landbruzer
falconbrother,01/12/2004
I owned the land cruizer for a few years. I found it to be a love hate relationship. I loved it in the snow and anytime I needed four wheel drive. I hated it when it needed repairs. The parts for my land cruizer were rarely in stock and always unbelievably expensive. I was glad when it was sold.
