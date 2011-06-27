  1. Home
2022 Toyota Highlander Platinum Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.9/519.1 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower295 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,570 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$318
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$392
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liner +$392
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
1200 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Cargo Tote +$51
Carpet Mat Package +$318
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Package +$318
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Exterior Options
Special Color +$425
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$350
Paint Protection Film +$395
Mudguards +$129
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Running Boards +$599
Body Side Moldings +$209
Door Edge Guards +$125
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Wire Harness +$699
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,260 lbs.
EPA interior volume152.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,830 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,570 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opulent Amber
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Blueprint
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Moondust
Interior Colors
  • Glazed Caramel, leather
  • Harvest Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
