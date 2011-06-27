  1. Home
2022 Toyota Highlander L Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,805
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.0/483.3 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower295 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,605 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$318
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$392
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liner +$392
Protection Package +$549
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Cargo Tote +$51
Cargo Cover +$179
Carpet Mat Package +$318
Illuminated Door Sills +$299
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$175
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Package +$318
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Special Color +$425
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$350
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Paint Protection Film +$395
Rear Bumper Protector - Chrome +$135
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Running Boards +$599
Body Side Moldings +$209
Door Edge Guards +$125
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Wire Harness +$699
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,330 lbs.
EPA interior volume157.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,935 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,605 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opulent Amber
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Blueprint
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
