  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. 2020 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Toyota Highlander LE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Highlander
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.0/483.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,400
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,400
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,400
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Frameless HomeLink Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Front head room41.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protector - Chromeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Blackout Emblem Overlaysyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Maximum cargo capacity84.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.
Gross weight5935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Maximum payload1605 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume157.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Exterior Colors
  • Moondust
  • Opulent Amber
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Blueprint
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,400
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Toyota Highlander LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars