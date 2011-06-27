  1. Home
2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.9/519.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
1200 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protector - Chromeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity84.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4260 lbs.
Gross weight5830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume152.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moondust
  • Opulent Amber
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Blueprint
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Harvest Beige, leather
  • Glazed Caramel, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
