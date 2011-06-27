  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,280
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.2/518.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,280
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Package #1yes
Protection Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,280
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,280
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Universal Tablet Holderyes
2nd Row Bench Seatyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Rear-Seat Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,280
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,280
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harness Packageyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4354 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume156.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Exterior Colors
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,280
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/55R S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,280
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander Inventory

Related Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles