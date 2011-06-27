  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.2/518.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Package #1yes
Protection Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Towing Wiring Harnessyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harness Packageyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4244 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume158.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
