Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,140
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,140
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,140
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Cargo Matyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Lineryes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,140
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,140
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Cross Bars and Side Railsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Body SIde Moldingyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume156.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Exterior Colors
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,140
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/55R19 105S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,140
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
