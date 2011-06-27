Used 2015 Toyota Highlander LE Plus Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.6/460.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Highlander Travel Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Leather Faced Seats
|yes
|Connectivity Package (4 Piece)
|yes
|Carpet Mats w/Lipped Cargo Mat
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|yes
|Cargo Liner
|yes
|10" Overhead DVD Player (non-moonroof vehicles)
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner
|yes
|Wireless Headphones
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Liner
|yes
|Front Seat Heaters
|yes
|Infinity Edge Auto Dimming Mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|leatherette/cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Cross Bars
|yes
|Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harness
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Clear Paint Protection - Door Package
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Accent Stripe
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|Body SIde Molding
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Drop Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Clear Paint Protection - Hood Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Maximum cargo capacity
|83.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4398 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|18.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1602 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.1 degrees
|Length
|191.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|158.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/60R18 105S tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,750
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
