Used 2015 Toyota Highlander LE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Highlander
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Highlander Travel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Cargo Matyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Leather Faced Seats and Door Panel Upgradeyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Lineryes
10" Overhead DVD Player (non-moonroof vehicles)yes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Front Seat Heatersyes
Infinity Edge Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Body SIde Moldingyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4398 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1602 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume158.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 105S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
