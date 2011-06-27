  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota Highlander XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,040
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,040
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.8/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,040
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,040
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Cargo Matyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Carpet Matsyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Rear-Seat Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,040
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,040
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Body SIde Moldingyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4310 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1455 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume156.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Exterior Colors
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,040
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 105S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,040
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,040
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota Highlander XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles