Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Highlander
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Driver Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Matsyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Cargo Matyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Rear-Seat Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Body SIde Moldingyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4509 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1385 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume156.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/55R19 105S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
