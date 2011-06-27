  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander SE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Cargo Net -Envelopeyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Tow Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyes
Running Boardsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Cross Baryes
Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4266 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1734 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume156.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
