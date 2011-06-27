  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Cargo Net -Envelopeyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Tow Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyes
Running Boardsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Cross Baryes
Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1755 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume156.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
