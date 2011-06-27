  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Tech Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,695
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,695
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,695
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Set w/3rd Row Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Net Spideryes
Voice-Activated Touch-Screen DVD Navigation Systemyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Ashtrayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Running Boardyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Cross Baryes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Hood Protectoryes
Tow Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Exhaust Tip by Valoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4266 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1734 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
