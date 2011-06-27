  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,450
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,450
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,450
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,450
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1745 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,450
P245/55R19 103S tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles