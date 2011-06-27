  1. Home
Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,900
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4112 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1688 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Alloy spare wheelyes
P245/55R19 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
