Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.6/420.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1425 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
