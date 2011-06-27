  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Highlander V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.7/439.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,190
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,190
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,190
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,190
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Front head room40 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3705 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1655 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,190
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles