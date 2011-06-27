  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Highlander Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,560
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,560
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,560
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,560
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Front head room40 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Gross weight4985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Exterior Colors
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Sundown Red Pearl
  • Vintage Gold Metallic
  • Super White
  • Bluestone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,560
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
