Used 2002 Toyota Highlander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Highlander
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Gross weight4985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1105 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Black
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Vintage Gold Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sundown Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
