Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Highlander
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Preferred Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Leather Packageyes
Limited Packageyes
Gold Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Heated Driver's and Front Passenger's Seatsyes
JBL 3-in-1 Premium Stereo Comboyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyes
Cargo Logic Cargo Mat by Nifty Productsyes
8-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
JBL Premium 3-In-1 Combo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Cargo Logic Tote by Nifty Productsyes
Simulated Molded Burlwood Dash Applique by Superior Dashyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Tow Hitch and Converteryes
Heated Mirrorsyes
Black Pearl Emblemsyes
Fender Flares by EGRyes
Towing Receiver Hitch (Class II)yes
Power Sunroof w/Tilt and Sunshadeyes
Hood Protectoryes
Aluminum Wheelsyes
Roof Rack Systemyes
Steel Wheel Locksyes
Towing Prep. Packageyes
Tube Steps by Steel Horseyes
Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Color-Keyed Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Gross weight4985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1105 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Vintage Gold Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sundown Red Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Met
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
