2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LimitedLimited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
- $750 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 11/03/2020
- $1,000 Lender Bonus for Standard APR - Expires 11/03/2020
- $500 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/03/2020
- $500 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/03/2020
- $500 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/03/2020
- $500 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/03/2020
- $500 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 11/03/2020
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Toyota Motor Sales Customer Cash Back available to consumers who purchase listed new Toyota from Authorized Toyota dealers. Cannot be combined with Toyota Financial Services APR offers.
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive, based on credit approval. Standard APR rates apply. Must finance through TFS. Not all customers will qualify.
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 33 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 27 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 30 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
Customers associated with US Olympic Athlete, US Paralympic Athlete, National Governing Body (NGB) Employee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP) Employee or USOPC (United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) employee may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of membership/offer code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
