Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)615.6/598.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,050
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,050
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,050
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,050
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Universal Tablet Holderyes
2nd Row Benchyes
Cargo Toteyes
12.3" Touchscreen w/Bird's Eye Camerayes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,050
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protector - Chromeyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Blackout Emblem Overlaysyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Maximum cargo capacity84.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4430 lbs.
Gross weight5960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Maximum payload1530 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume155.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Exterior Colors
  • Moondust
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blueprint
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Opulent Amber
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Harvest Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,050
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

