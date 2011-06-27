  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,880
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)498.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Package #1yes
Protection Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Towing Wiring Harnessyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harness Packageyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity78.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Maximum payload1230 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume152.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P245/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
