Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Driver Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Cargo Matyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Rear-Seat Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment Systemyes
10" Overhead DVD Player (moonroof vehicles)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Cross Bars and Side Railsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Accent Stripeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Body SIde Moldingyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4861 lbs.
Gross weight6270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Maximum payload1409 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/55R19 105S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
