Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Accent Stripeyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4861 lbs.
Gross weight6270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1305 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume152.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/55R19 105S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
