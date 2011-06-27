Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Torque212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,020
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,020
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,020
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,020
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4641 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1359 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Exterior Colors
  • Iced Amethyst Mica
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,020
P245/55R19 103S tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,020
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
