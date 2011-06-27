Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Torque212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,010
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,010
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,010
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,010
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,010
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,010
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4245 lbs.
Gross weight5675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Length185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Exterior Colors
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Super White
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Millenium Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,010
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,010
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
