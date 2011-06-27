Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|481.6/430.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Torque
|212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|8 total speakers
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Front track
|62.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4070 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5675 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.34 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1605 lbs.
|Length
|185.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|68.3 in.
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|Width
|71.9 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|P225/65R17 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,610
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
