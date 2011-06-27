Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG27
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.6/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4070 lbs.
Gross weight5675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1605 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length185.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Millenium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Sonora Gold Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
