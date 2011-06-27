2022 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,540
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/30 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|301.4/411.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Torque
|368 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Safety and Technology Package
|+$3,155
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$80
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|Special Color
|+$425
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps
|+$925
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3400 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|61.1 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4001 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|50.9 in.
|Length
|172.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|601 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.0 in.
|Wheel base
|97.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/35R19 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2007
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2010
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2019
- Used GMC Acadia 2013
- Used Lexus ES 350 1995
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2014
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2009
- Used Dodge Nitro 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Ram 2500
- 2020 Odyssey
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata
- 2021 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus NX 300
- 2021 Titan
- 2022 Porsche Macan News
- MINI Countryman 2021
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 ES 350
Other models to consider
- 2021 Tesla Model X
- 2021 Tesla Model Y
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2020 Tesla Model Y
- 2020 Model S
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Model X
- 2021 Tesla Model Y
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 IS 300
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2021 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Jetta
- 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Audi A6
- 2021 Camaro
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Impreza
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 BMW X6 News
- 2022 Jeep Renegade News
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2022 Jeep Compass News
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 News
Recommended
- Ford Aerostar 1996 Features Specs
- Ford Aerostar 1997 Features Specs
- Ford Bronco 1990 Features Specs
- Ford Bronco 1991 Features Specs
- Ford Bronco 1992 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Porsche Carrera-Gt in Deerfield Beach, FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz 300-Class in Norwalk, CA
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Deltona, FL
- Used Chevrolet Monte-Carlo in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Hemet, CA
- Used Lexus RX-330 in Lawrence, MA
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Alpharetta, GA
- Used Mitsubishi Galant in Chino, CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva-Sport in South Jordan, UT
- Used Infiniti QX70 in Gardena, CA
- Used Fiat 500E in Whittier, CA
- Used Infiniti Q60 in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Dodge Dart in Lafayette, IN
- Used Subaru BRZ in New Bedford, MA
- Used Alfa-Romeo Giulia in Somerville, MA
- Used Bentley Continental-Gtc-Speed in Canton, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris in Homestead, FL
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Merced, CA
- Used Audi SQ5 in Santa Clara, CA