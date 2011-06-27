  1. Home
2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GR Supra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,280
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.4/411.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque368 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Driver Assist Package +$1,195
In-Car Entertainment
12 total speakersyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Cargo Tote +$51
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Exterior Options
Special Color +$1,495
Paint Protection Film +$395
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3400 lbs.
EPA interior volume61.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight4001 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height51.1 in.
Length172.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload601 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom
  • Absolute Zero
  • Nitro Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
