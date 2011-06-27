2020 Toyota GR Supra Deals, Incentives & Rebates
3.0 Premium3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $3,500 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Toyota Motor Sales Customer Cash Back available to consumers who purchase listed new Toyota from Authorized Toyota dealers. Cannot be combined with Toyota Financial Services APR offers.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers associated with US Olympic Athlete, US Paralympic Athlete, National Governing Body (NGB) Employee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP) Employee or USOPC (United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) employee may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of membership/offer code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(5 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with TFS.
0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 24 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 2.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
